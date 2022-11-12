A project five years in the making to rehabilitate public housing at South Center Street and Brookline Court has hit a snag, with only days remaining before financing is due to close.
Members of the McKean County Housing Authority were at Bradford City Council’s special meeting Thursday to ask for help with a payment in lieu of taxes agreement that is part of the project.
Alcherrie Williams, executive director of Housing Authority, explained that HUD doesn’t have funding to give to authorities to make much-needed repairs on public housing. Instead, there is a competitive program through the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency where tax credits are awarded.
Since authorities are tax exempt, what happens is the authority must set up a limited liability corporation to sell the tax credits to a for-profit entity, and use the proceeds of the sale to fund the rehabilitation.
“We were awarded a 9% tax credit bill,” she said, explaining that is a very good result.
Part of the agreement is a 17% payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, that each of the taxing bodies — the city of Bradford, the county commissioners and the Bradford school district — have agreed to. It means that the finished project — the rehabilitated housing — will not pay the full amount of taxes, but will be taxed at 17% of a full tax bill.
Where the problem arises is that in 2021, an amendment was made, and some of the wording can be interpreted to mean that the PILOT is voided because of the involvement of the for-profit investor which is ultimately providing the funds.
The wording was caught during meticulous re-reviews of the contracts.
“We have to have the PILOT in place so we can fund this project,” Williams said.
City Administrator Chris Lucco said to council, “In the housing authority’s defense, their consultant on the project probably missed this way back when, which explains why it is on your plate now when they are looking to close Nov. 28.”
Speaking to The Era on Friday, Lucco said, “We knew they were doing some rehab work. We did not know how the program worked and that there would be a for-profit entity involved.”
The language in question was put in as a safeguard, so if the public housing were ever sold to a private owner, the PILOT would be voided. The current issue is a gray area, he explained.
“Unfortunately we’re down to the last two weeks for them to execute their agreement with this partner,” he continued. “This all came up kind of late in the game.”
Lucco said the attorneys for all parties are negotiating, working on a resolution. The school district meets Monday, and could vote on an amendment then, he said. Council meets Nov. 22, and the commissioners on the 23rd, so it may be feasible to reach an agreement by the authority’s deadline.
At Thursday’s council meeting, Lori Freer, director of facilities and community development for the housing authority, addressed council about the need for this.
“It’s really important this project go through. If this PILOT doesn’t go through and we have to renegotiate, we will have to eliminate some of the work” planned on the aging housing units, she said.
Bob Douglas, authority board chairman, said, “We’ve got a lot of stuff that needs repaired and HUD doesn’t have any money. This is what they’ve given us. Those units are getting old. They came in in the 70s.”
Lucco reiterated, “This is the avenue the federal government gave them to get money. The federal government didn’t make this program tax exempt. Someone needs to push that through.”
Describing the need for the rehabilitation, Freer said there are only 416 units of public housing in the county, with a waiting list of 1,095. There’s a Section 8 waiting list of 367.
“With this project, we’re just preserving what we have,” she said.