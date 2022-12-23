The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign was in a great position, at last check, to meet their hefty goal of raising $38,500 this year; that is until Winter Storm Elliott threatened the region.
Today, bell ringers will not be stationed at WalMart, one of the most visited businesses in the Bradford area, due to the blast of frigid cold weather expected.
“We are down to our last couple days but we are about to get hit hard with bad weather. For the safety of our volunteers we will have to close our Walmart Kettles which is going to damage our final push to reach our goal,” stated a message from Major David Means on the church’s Facebook page.
He is hopeful that volunteers will be able to be at Tops and Save A Lot today, but those locations are also weather permitting. To get the kettles to their destinations, a group of volunteers drive from location to location. The incoming weather may not permit travel today.
“Weather permitting you can give at our Tops or Save A Lot kettles Friday and Saturday or avoid the cold give to our Virtual Kettle. All money comes to the Bradford Salvation Army,” said Means message.
And, before the weather comes in later today, a few reminders from the Salvation Army:
- Fill your gas tank
- Put batteries in your flashlight
- Have a jug or two of water in case the water line freezes
- Put a reminder on the faucet to let it drip
- Keep your phone charged
- Bring the outside pets indoors