Kettle campaign

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign was on track for hitting its goal this year, but Winter Storm Elliott is interfering.

 Photo provided

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign was in a great position, at last check, to meet their hefty goal of raising $38,500 this year; that is until Winter Storm Elliott threatened the region.

Today, bell ringers will not be stationed at WalMart, one of the most visited businesses in the Bradford area, due to the blast of frigid cold weather expected.

Local & Social

