SAYRE — The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers board of directors has announced Charity Field as its new President/CEO effective April 2023.
Field will succeed Suzanne Lee, who is retiring after seven years with the Foundation.
“Our board of directors is thrilled to introduce a leader of Charity’s caliber into our community to guide the Community Foundation,” said board chair, Tom Shoemaker. “Charity has dedicated the majority of her career building relationships and brings a wealth of experience in leadership, expertise in community needs, and most importantly a passion for serving all people.”
Field is currently the Foundation’s Program Officer and has proven to be a passionate and respected community leader while managing the robust grants and scholarship programs. Prior to joining the Foundation, she served for a decade as the District Executive Director of the Bradford and Tioga YMCAs, both branches of The River Valley Regional YMCA, improving the health and well-being of people of all ages and inspiring action in the communities of Bradford and Tioga counties.
