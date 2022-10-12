John Fetterman

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman takes a photo with a supporter after a Sept. 23, 2022, rally in Philadelphia.

 The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman sought to use his recovery from a near-fatal stroke as a political weapon in his increasingly tight Senate election fight against his Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz.

A day after he slurred a few words during a one-on-one interview with NBC News, Fetterman, 53, said on Wednesday that experiencing a serious health issue makes him a better leader for the state.

