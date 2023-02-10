WASHINGTON (TNS) — U.S. Sen. John Fetterman was released from a Washington, D.C., hospital early Friday evening, his spokesman Joe Calvello said in a statement.

Fetterman, D-Pa., was hospitalized late Wednesday after feeling “lightheaded” at a Senate Democratic retreat but doctors found he did not suffer another stroke. He remained at the hospital being monitored for seizures.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos