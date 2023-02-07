HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman announced the opening of his Harrisburg regional office, located on the fourth floor of the Strawberry Square complex.
“I am proud to share that we opened our Harrisburg office last week. As Lieutenant Governor, I spent significant time in our state capitol working to deliver for the people of Pennsylvania. I am pleased to continue that work as Senator by providing top-notch constituent services throughout Central Pennsylvania,” said Fetterman.
The Harrisburg office is Fetterman’s second open in-state office location, following his Philadelphia office. More offices will be opening in the coming weeks and months throughout the Commonwealth, spanning regions and communities.
The full address for GPS is 320 Market Street, Suite 475E, Harrisburg, PA 17101.
The office will include statewide constituent service headquarters and outreach offices for counties located in the center part of the state. Plans are in the works for enhanced signage to improve ease of constituent access.