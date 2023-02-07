HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman announced the opening of his Harrisburg regional office, located on the fourth floor of the Strawberry Square complex.

“I am proud to share that we opened our Harrisburg office last week. As Lieutenant Governor, I spent significant time in our state capitol working to deliver for the people of Pennsylvania. I am pleased to continue that work as Senator by providing top-notch constituent services throughout Central Pennsylvania,” said Fetterman.

