ERIE — U.S. Sen. John Fetterman’s office announced the opening of their Erie regional office in the Western District of Pennsylvania United States Courthouse.
Fellow Pennsylvania Democratic Senator Bob Casey also has an office in this federal building.
“Our team is proud to share we opened our Erie office last week. Erie is one of John’s favorite cities in our Commonwealth, a hub of manufacturing and the bellwether county of Pennsylvania, and I am excited to expand our constituent services westward with this office,” said Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s chief of staff.
The Erie office is Fetterman’s third open in-state office location, in addition to his Philadelphia and Harrisburg office. More offices will be opening in the coming weeks and months.
The full address for GPS is 17 South Park Row, Suite B-120, Erie, PA 16501.
The office will include constituent service and outreach offices for counties located in the Northwest part of the state. Plans are in the works for enhanced signage to improved ease of constituent access.
For more information on the Erie office, please visit our website at fetterman.senate.gov or call (814) 453-3010.