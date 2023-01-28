WASHINGTON — In his first week back in D.C. after being sworn in, Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman co-sponsored four critical pieces of legislation.

“I was proud to hit the ground running in D.C. and co-sponsor these vital pieces of legislation. These bills all deliver on promises I made during our campaign, to combat gun violence, expand health care services, improve wages, and increase voting rights and representation for people across the country,” said Sen. Fetterman.

