Let the festivities and merriment of the season take over.
The 21st Annual Festival of Trees Auction opens its doors at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bradford Club on Boylston Street.
Tickets are available at Tops Market and Hamlin Bank in Bradford. The $30 ticket treats participants to a buffet dinner and cash bar, live entertainment with Ade Adu, and all the beautiful items up for live, silent, and secret ballot auctions.
The event includes the annual tree challenge using the theme of the festival. Six trees have been featured in the front window of the Main Street Mercantile, and will be part of the live auction.
“It’s about bragging rights,” said Rhonda Gray, organizer. “Bonnie LePosa and her scout troops were our top bid getters from last year.”
They are back again this year. The tree titled “A Winter’s Evening” is from the senior and cadet troop 26010, junior troop 20335, brownie troop 20029; LePosa’s scouts.
And, they have competition from another group of girl scouts. Shania Anderson’s cadet, junior, brownie and daisy troop 16366 have entered “Silver and Gold.”
Not to be missed is a tree from Lady A Weddings, Events, Creative, called “Owl be home for Christmas,” or Pitt Bradford’s “Blue and Gold” tree.
Two more trees on display at the Main Street Mercantile are “Christmas Stories” from the Bradford Area Public Library, and “Stars Among Us” from Amy Storer and her cub scout pack 412.
Remaining trees added to the lineup are featured in the silent auction.
But wait, there is more to be seen at the Main Street Mercantile.
The basket auction has begun. So far there are six entries to bid on; a believe wreath; a snowman in a sleigh; a basket with wine, playing cards, and poker chips; a basket of elves; a snowman plank; and a basket with a signed copy of Ann McCauley’s new holiday book.
Tickets are available at the register and give 26 chances on each card for $15, cash or check only.
A theme runs through this year’s event, A Winter’s Tale, and those familiar with the ELF fund will understand how every dollar raised at this auction creates a winter’s tale for somebody in the community. This year, the need is great; every item bought during the auction helps provide a gift on Christmas morning to children or seniors in the community.
The commemorative Case knife will be part of the live auction, while the commemorative Zippo lighter with a 360 degree photo of the ELF Fund logo and this year’s theme, A Winter’s Tale, will be awarded by secret ballot, said Gray.
Gray was afraid she would miss someone who donated something or created one of the special pieces up for auction, “There are so many each year, and all of them are wonderful pieces.”
This year is really special.
A one-of-a-kind Zippo lighter, graciously donated by the Blaisdell Foundation, a truly unique collectible piece is one of 30 produced. A certificate of authenticity is included.
Bob Harris has donated a unique and very interesting electronics component collage, even the black walnut frame is handmade by Harris.
Local craftsman and cabinet maker Mike Salerno created a piece that has drawn lots of attention on the Festival of Trees Facebook page. A piece of furniture with solid cherry planks, a large drawer for storage, and substantial yet elegant hardware. The preserved live edge adds to the gorgeous details.
Gray described a few more on the list that she recalled. FCI McKean has once again donated to this year’s auctions. Expect to see cornhole boards, beautiful oil paintings, and another great project too special to announce.
Mimi Cahill has donated a wreath and a one-of-a-kind storybook diorama bidders will have to see to appreciate. Gray said, “both were hand made, Mimi does incredible work.”
Jeanie Satterwhite is back and always has amazing pieces to donate to all the auctions. Gray continued, “Pat Girard, Ron and Terry Orris, Graham’s Greenhouse, so many others make this what it is.”
There is still time to donate a basket for the raffle, and silent auction items can also be dropped off. For more information about donating items, contact Gray at (814) 331-1986, or drop off at Foster Brook Glass, 589 South Ave., Bradford. All donations for the raffles and silent auction should be dropped off by Wednesday, Nov. 16.
The ELF Fund’s Christmas gift program has put up the trees with tags at local businesses just waiting for a volunteer gift buyer to pick them up and fill the needs or wants of a community member. Tags can be found at Tops Friendly Market, Walmart, Bella Capelli, Northwest Bank and Hamlin Bank.
For those who have already grabbed a tag and fulfilled the request, drop off wrapped gifts with the tag at Futures Rehabilitation, 1 Futures Way, on any of the following dates: Nov. 29 — Dec. 1 from noon to 2 p.m. or 4-6 p.m. but no later than Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Gifts will be distributed to community members on Dec. 9.