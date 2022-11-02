Fenton MUG

Anthony Fenton

Efforts by Anthony Fenton to have his statements to police tossed out of the murder case against him for the death of Tammy Prosser last year have proven unsuccessful.

Fenton, 38, represented by Public Defender Phil Clabaugh, had filed a motion in McKean County Court looking to suppress comments he made during an interview with Bradford City Police Chief Mike Ward and McKean County Detective Ryan Yingling, and any evidence found from a search of his boots, which he claimed were seized by a search warrant from outside of the officer’s jurisdiction.

