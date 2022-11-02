Efforts by Anthony Fenton to have his statements to police tossed out of the murder case against him for the death of Tammy Prosser last year have proven unsuccessful.
Fenton, 38, represented by Public Defender Phil Clabaugh, had filed a motion in McKean County Court looking to suppress comments he made during an interview with Bradford City Police Chief Mike Ward and McKean County Detective Ryan Yingling, and any evidence found from a search of his boots, which he claimed were seized by a search warrant from outside of the officer’s jurisdiction.
On Monday, McKean County President Judge John Pavlock issued an opinion and order, denying the suppression motion.
Fenton is accused of assaulting Tammy Prosser on May 10, 2021, in their Main Street apartment, which led to her death two days later at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
While Fenton alleged that Prosser fell down the stairs, emergency responders said the injuries didn’t indicate that, as bruising on her body matched the sole of Fenton’s boot, the criminal complaint alleged.
Fenton had called 9-1-1, saying that Prosser was unconscious and needed immediate help. Police responded with paramedics. Prosser was on the floor between the bed and the wall and showed no signs of life, according to testimony at the preliminary hearing.
Fenton was removed from the room where she was being treated. He said he wanted to leave, but police did not allow him to leave on his own. Instead, Chief Mike Ward went outside with him.
While paramedics worked on Prosser in the upstairs apartment, Fenton was kept outside on the sidewalk, first with Ward, and then with Officer Jason Putt.
Clabaugh had challenged that time period, saying his client was detained by police at this point and interrogated without being told of his rights. However, Pavlock ruled that “the overriding purpose of the interaction … was to gather information for (Prosser’s) treatment,” the opinion read.
When Ward told Fenton he was under “investigatory detention” and walked him to the police station, that’s when Fenton was in custody, the judge indicated. He was not interrogated during that time.
When arriving at the station, Fenton was put in a holding cell and his boots and belt were removed, per protocol, to prevent self-harm.
After being at the police station for about four hours, Fenton was taken to the conference room where he was read his rights and questioned by Ward and Yingling for about 2.5 hours. He signed a waiver of rights form, but then said he wasn’t sure he should, and added, “I think I should probably get a lawyer.”
In his opinion, Pavlock said the statement was not a “clear and unambiguous request for counsel,” as he was saying he didn’t know what to do. However, he then continued to speak to the officers again.
The judge used an analogy of a hot summer day to further make his point. Standing on a rock over a lake saying you don’t know if you want to jump is different from someone who jumps, having made a decision to move ahead with a course of conduct.
And “Ward and Yingling didn’t attempt to influence Fenton, but told him repeatedly it was his choice,” the judge said, finding no basis for suppression of evidence.
Pavlock denied the suppression request regarding Fenton’s boots as well. The warrant was served at the McKean County Jail, which the defense argued is outside the jurisdiction of the Bradford City Police, and was the jurisdiction of the state police.
Before obtaining the warrant, Putt of the Bradford City Police called the Lewis Run-based state police and spoke to the officer in charge, Cpl. Andy Dalton, advising him of the warrant. The warrant was applied for through District Judge Bill Todd and granted.
Pavlock wrote that Dalton had the authority to approve the request for the search warrant and did so.
“The search was not conducted in bad faith, as Officer Putt followed proper protocol to go about executing the warrant,” Pavlock wrote, adding that the boots would have been seized during the course of the investigation anyway, and ruled there was no basis for suppression.
Fenton remains incarcerated in McKean County Jail without bail. He is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.