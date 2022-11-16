RIDGWAY — After the widespread fires in Elk County, the county has been awarded $15,083 and $46,617 in federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
The monies were provided to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. A local board consisting of the County Assistance Office, Salvation Army, Red Cross, County Commissioners, Food Banks, Northern Tier Community Action Corporation and the United Way will be responsible to determine how the funds awarded will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.