On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Interior announced that the Allegheny National Forest was included in this year’s funding to address legacy pollution on federal lands and waters.
A $63.8 million investment through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is to put people to work plugging and remediating orphaned oil and gas well sites located in national parks, national forests, national wildlife refuges, and on other public lands and waters — including 48 wells in the ANF.
The ANF project will include both well-plugging projects and projects consisting of only post-plugging activities (e.g., reclamation, remediation, equipment removal, inventory), in an effort to reduce methane pollution, which is a serious safety hazard.
“The Department is taking a thoughtful and methodical approach to implementing the orphaned oil and gas well program that aims to get money to states as quickly as possible while being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars. We are committed to ensuring states receive investments equitably and based on data-driven needs,” added Haaland.
As of June 2022, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) identified 117,672 documented orphaned oil and gas wells across 27 states in the U.S.
The Department released the amount of funding that states are eligible to apply for in Phase One, which includes up to $25 million in Initial Grant funding and a quarter of the total Formula Grant money available to those who submitted a Notice of Intent (NOI). Both Pennsylvania and New York were on the list.
Pennsylvania has been projected to receive $330,626,000 through the life of the Formula Grant program, in addition to the Initial Grant. As for New York, they have been projected to receive $69,672,000 in estimated total formula funding plus initial grant funding.
These allocations were determined using the data provided by states from the NOIs and equally considers the following factors required by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law: job losses in each state from March 2020 through November 2021; the number of documented orphaned oil and gas wells in each state; and the estimated cost of cleaning up orphaned wells in each state.
“Decades of drilling have left behind thousands of non-producing wells that now threaten the health and wellbeing of our communities, our lands, and our waters,” said Haaland. “Through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we are investing in the nation’s future by addressing legacy pollution on public lands. This funding will put Americans to work in good-paying jobs, while also fueling collaboration across a broad coalition of stakeholders and engaging communities to work toward sustainable stewardship of the nation’s treasured lands and waters.”
This year’s funding to five federal bureaus at the Departments of the Interior and Agriculture is part of an overall historic $16 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address legacy pollution across the nation that will create good-paying union jobs, catalyze economic growth and revitalization, improve public safety, and reduce harmful methane leaks.
A study published in Environmental Science and Technology points out, “Hundreds of thousands of oil and gas wells, if not over a million, may be orphaned in the U.S. alone. As society transitions away from fossil fuels, the tens of millions of oil and gas wells in the U.S. and around the world are at risk of becoming orphaned, and thus, it is necessary to understand and mitigate the environmental and climate impacts associated with orphaned wells to protect our water, air, ecosystems, and human health.”
This allocation is part of a total of $250 million provided through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to clean up orphaned well sites on federal public lands. This year’s funding nearly doubles the investment in reclamation efforts during the program’s first year, expanding existing projects and undertaking new initiatives from the Gulf of Mexico to the Arctic Circle.