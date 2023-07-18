KANE — Today at 6 p.m. in the Kane Area Community Center, Kane alumna and FBI Special Agent Emily Steele will speak about the growing concerns of new online threats targeting students.
Steele presents awareness of sextortion and online exploitation, including common applications that predators use to target children, current cases being worked on by the FBI that involve adults attempting to meet children via online means, as well as undercover operations the FBI conducts to capture these predators. Parental control applications will be discussed as well as resources for reporting this type of activity. Steele will answer questions on the topic at the end of her presentation.
The FBI and law enforcement partners are seeing a huge increase in online targeting of our youth. More specifically, our youth are being targeted for exploitation and extortion based on their online activities. What does that mean to you as a parent/guardian? What can we do? How can we keep our children safe? What should we be talking to our children about?
This problem is “nationwide.” These threats are being seen everywhere at an alarming rate. We want you to be aware so that you can be a part of the solution and prevent these threats.