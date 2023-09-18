RIDGWAY — At 5:14 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a motorcycle was fatally injured in a motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 219 at Boot Jack Road, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
David C. Curran, 79, of West Falls, N.Y., was traveling north on a motorcycle, behind a vehicle driven by Dennis G. Cole, 78, of Berwick. Cole’s vehicle was stopped to make a left turn, according to the report.
The motorcycle did not stop, rear-ending the vehicle operated by Cole. Although Curran was reportedly wearing a helmet, he was ejected from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Neither Cole nor his passenger, Carol A. Klinger, 76, of Berwick, sustained injury and both were wearing seatbelts, the report indicated.
No charges were filed by PSP. Assisting on scene were Ridgway Ambulance, Ridgway Volunteer Fire Department and the Elk County coroner.