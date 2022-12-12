Fatal accident

Bradford Township and Bradford City firefighters are shown Saturday using extrication equipment to remove the roof of a vehicle at the scene of a fatal accident.

 The Bradford Era

Bradford Township police, as well as crews from several fire departments responded to a fatal one vehicle accident on State Route 770, Minard Run Road, at approximately 2:38 p.m. on Saturday, December 10.

A vehicle driven by Michael J. Longstaff, 75, of Bradford (formerly of Port Allegany), was traveling west on Minard Run Road when it went off the north berm of the road and into a drainage ditch before striking an embankment. The embankment was at a cement culvert, and the vehicle rolled onto the passenger side.

