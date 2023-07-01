SALAMANCA, N.Y. — What do fireflies and pickles have a lot in common? They both are a big “DILL” and everyone loves them. To celebrate the start of firefly season and summer, why not pair these two together for a fun night in Allegany State Park (ASP)?
The ASP Environmental Education and Recreation Department and WNYMBA are “glowing” about a new adventure taking place from 9 to 11 p.m. on July 7. Fat bikes and Fireflies is a unique opportunity to witness the rare synchronous firefly and other amazing fireflies from the seat of a bike.
The dark hemlock forests and numerous streams make Allegany prime habitat for these luminous beetles. Since the ride is off-road and in the dark, this event is for riders 16 years-old and up. Bring a mountain bike, helmet and a light, red is preferred. Registration is required. Space is limited. Call (716) 379-6939 to secure a spot.
ASP will supply the fireflies, feel free to bring your favorite flavor of pickle or a snack to share prior to the bike ride. Pre-ride social begins at 8:30 p.m. Ride starts at 9 p.m.
