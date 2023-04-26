The Bradford Farmers Market and Craft Fair will be held on Saturdays from June 3 through Sept. 30 at the Bradford American Legion, 210 West Washington St.
Organizers are currently planning events for the summer including a “Trash in the Trunk” garage sale. Food vendors will be onsite most Saturdays, according to organizers, and include the Lunch Bus and Mike’s Smokin BBQ.
Regular features to the market include Amish baked goods, produce and canned foods; candy, Watkins, eggs, honey, maple syrup, gourmet mushrooms, jerky, dog biscuits, flowers, puzzles, household goods, soaps, candles, dolls, crochet items, dream catchers, feathers, paper jewelry, sublimation, repurposed furniture, walking sticks, wood crafts, rhinestone pens, diamond crafting, plants, gnomes, and artisans with homemade crafts.
Spaces are available for $10 for a 12 by 12 set up. Groups (schools, organizations) using spaces for fundraisers or benefits for the greater good are not charged.
Coffee, water, and other refreshments are provided by the organizers to vendors. Vendors are also included in monthly raffles for prizes.
All proceeds leftover after expenses are donated to the American Legion to help veterans and their families.
For more information, visit the Bradford Farmers Market & Craft Fair Facebook page.