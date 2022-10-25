A family of four was displaced when an explosion and fire occurred at their Willow Street home Monday afternoon in Lewis Run.
Capt. Kirk Zandy of Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department said the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, but added that no one was injured.
The department was called out at 3:42 p.m. Monday, and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the rear of the one-story, double-wide trailer at 17 Willow Lane. Zandy said the resident of the home was just going out the front door when there was an explosion. At 3:58 p.m. a second call went out for additional manpower.
“We had it under control in probably 35 to 40 minutes,” Zandy said. About 20 firefighters from Bradford Township and 10 from Lewis Run fought the blaze. Crews were returning to their respective stations around 6:15 p.m.
Most of the fire damage was at the rear of the home, but the residence was not livable in the aftermath. The American Red Cross was assisting the family.