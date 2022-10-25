Lewis Run fire

Firefighters examine the wreckage of a Lewis Run home following a fire Monday afternoon.

 Era photo by Daniella Langianese

A family of four was displaced when an explosion and fire occurred at their Willow Street home Monday afternoon in Lewis Run.

Capt. Kirk Zandy of Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department said the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, but added that no one was injured.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos