The race for Bradford Area School Board in the November general election will feature mostly familiar faces.
According to unofficial results, the top five vote-getters on the Republican ticket in Tuesday’s primary appeared to be Eric Marasco with 1,129; Carla Manion with 1,056; Stephanie Scrivo with 1,016; Vickie Baker with 955; and Gretchen Daugherty with 700.
On the Democratic ticket, the top five were Manion with 494, Marasco with 493, Baker with 439, Daugherty with 400 and newcomer Naoma Tootell with 360 votes.
Tootell is the only newcomer. The rest are all currently school board members.