Residents of McKean and surrounding counties are accustomed to swift weather changes — so to many, waking up Tuesday to a blanket of light snow in the early morning was no surprise. Unfortunately, Tuesday morning’s flurries will not be the last area snow shower before temperatures return to a more fall like weather pattern.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) office of State College, the combination of cold temperatures and climatology ended the growing season for Potter, Elk and McKean counties on Oct. 9.

