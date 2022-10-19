Residents of McKean and surrounding counties are accustomed to swift weather changes — so to many, waking up Tuesday to a blanket of light snow in the early morning was no surprise. Unfortunately, Tuesday morning’s flurries will not be the last area snow shower before temperatures return to a more fall like weather pattern.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) office of State College, the combination of cold temperatures and climatology ended the growing season for Potter, Elk and McKean counties on Oct. 9.
“With the growing season having ended, no additional frost or freeze warnings will be issued for these counties until the next growing season begins in the Spring of 2023,” stated a meteorologist from the NWS.
Early Tuesday morning many area residents were greeted to an outside scene of white, as a result of snow showers which fell throughout the early morning, but quickly melted under the rays of the rising sun.
The NWS, Tuesday morning at 9:31 a.m., issued a hazardous weather outlook warning for Warren, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Cambria and Somerset counties. The hazardous weather warning is meant to prepare residents for the possibility of light snow accumulation expected Tuesday night, especially along “favored snowbelts, ridgetops and summits along the spine of the Allegheny Mountains — especially places near and west of US Route 219.”
“During this time of year, traveling locally can be hazardous at times, particularly at night and during the early morning when snow is most likely to accumulate,” warned the NWS.
According to the NWS forecast, today will begin with snow showers before 9 a.m. before turning to a wintery mix of snow and rain showers until 10 a.m.; followed by rain showers for the remainder of the day with strong wind gusts as high as 24 mph. Temperatures today will reach a possible high of only 41 degrees.
The snow is forecast to return tonight, mixed with rain showers before midnight. After midnight, only snow showers are predicted to continue with new accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
The upper-level low pressure system producing this mid week chill is forecast to pull away beginning Thursday, according to the NWS.
Although the stormy weather appears to be exiting the region throughout the day Thursday, wind gusts remain as high as 26 mph.
According to NWS, the National Weather Model guidance supports dry and warmer weather for the region into the weekend. The weather model supports highs well into the 60s by the weekend with dry weather.
In other news, a representative of the National Weather Service warns that scheduled maintenance at many of their regional Automated Surface Observing System sites will be taking place over the next few weeks. Due to this planned maintenance, interruptions to mainly the wind sensor data (but, at times much of the observation data) can be expected to be unavailable.