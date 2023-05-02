Fluctuating oil prices and growing supplies are allowing for a fall in gas prices, an industry analyst said on Monday.
“After declining the prior week at a slow pace, the drop in the national average has gained momentum. Oil prices have come under additional selling pressure alongside wholesale gasoline prices, giving retailers room to pass on the lower prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Average gas prices in Pennsylvania have fallen by a nickel per gallon, averaging $3.71 a gallon as of Monday. Prices in Pennsylvania are 15.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 62.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“Diesel prices have followed, falling to their lowest in over 13 months as demand remains weak due to concerns over the economy,” he continued. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.07 per gallon.
“With refinery maintenance wrapping up, we should see supplies start to build in the weeks ahead, just in time for the summer driving season, potentially putting more downward pressure on prices.”
In places where price drops haven’t been seen, they will be coming, De Haan said.
“While a majority of states saw gas prices drop, some, particularly in the Northeast, have yet to join in thanks to being the last to make the switch to summer gasoline — but relief will be on the way soon in areas that have resisted the fall thus far.”
In Western Pennsylvania, the average price dropped two cents to $3.79 per gallon, according to AAA East Central. The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Bradford is $3.797, in Brookville is $3.623, in DuBois is $3.693, in Erie is $3.774, and in Warren is $3.796.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.14 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.39 per gallon, a difference of $1.25 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 8.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 59.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $2.77 to settle at $74.30. Oil prices fell amid ongoing market concerns that low consumer confidence could contribute to a recession this year. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased by 5.1 million barrels to 460.9 million barrels last week.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased significantly from 8.52 to 9.51 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.4 million barrels to 221.1 million barrels. Higher demand, alongside a decline in stocks, would typically push pump prices up; however, fluctuating oil prices have pushed them lower.