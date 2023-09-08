Festival organizers at Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center (BCPAC) announced this weekend’s Fall Music and Art Festival is on, rain or shine.
“Fortunately, we have an indoor plan to keep the festival on, with a couple of alterations. We’re hoping this is only in the event we have to move indoors due to inclement weather,” said Darren Litz, BCPAC executive director.
“We’ve been in touch with all of the vendors and festival participants to let them know about the plan and will make a final decision later tomorrow, once we get an updated forecast. We want to be able to offer an environment that is comfortable for both our vendors and patrons, and be able to encourage people to still come out for a great day of celebrating everything that is art,” Litz said.
In the event the festival is moved indoors, everything will take place in St. Bernard gym, stage and cafeteria, along with the big music tent located outside.
Organizers said all food vendors will be staged closer to the music tent, so patrons can easily access the variety of foods throughout the day. Music will still happen all day in the big tent with Heart of the Arts artwork on display around the perimeter, and the live auction at 6 p.m.
“This is a great opportunity for us all to turn some lemons into lemonade and make this a great day for everyone. This is a great opportunity to support your local arts,” Litz said.
The festival opens at 10 a.m. Saturday with a preview of the Bradford Marching Owls fall show, and will close at 6 p.m. A variety of music, artisan vendors, street entertainment, kids activities and food vendors are scheduled, as well as the Heart of the Arts Auction all day long. Visit BCPAC’s website at www.bcpac.com for festival updates.