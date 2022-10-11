The weekend was crisp and cool — perfect for a walk in the park. That is what many families in the Kane area did on Saturday. The Kane Garden Club again hosted a bewitching family friendly event in Evergreen Park.

The Pumpkin Walk was well attended by children of all ages, parents, and grandparents. Oh, and the Dancing Witches guided many of the walkers to the gazebo for a show or down the path for treats and to see all the decorated pumpkins.

