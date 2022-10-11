The weekend was crisp and cool — perfect for a walk in the park. That is what many families in the Kane area did on Saturday. The Kane Garden Club again hosted a bewitching family friendly event in Evergreen Park.
The Pumpkin Walk was well attended by children of all ages, parents, and grandparents. Oh, and the Dancing Witches guided many of the walkers to the gazebo for a show or down the path for treats and to see all the decorated pumpkins.
The gazebo show was a big hit with the children in the audience. Some were swinging their hips and spinning along with the witches, and surprisingly there were no tears — the witches were friendly and colorful.
Along the way, near the midpoint, the scouts had a fire pit set out to stop and warm up, get some refreshments, and perhaps play a game or two of cornhole before continuing on.
On the path, from one end to the other, vendors had different snacks to offer pumpkin walkers. The most interesting was pumpkin pudding. There was also popcorn and baked goods, and even a boxed dinner at the end of the path.
The Kane Area Community Center, elementary students, and area churches took part in decorating and carving all the pumpkins along the path of the park. The residents of the Kane Lutheran Home joined the painting pumpkins party as well. Several other organizations and churches chose to carve their pumpkins for the display.
Kurt Hartman painted the pumpkins placed at the Memorial Point in the park as an honor for soldiers and first responders.
Nearly 900 pumpkins were given out by the Kane Garden Club.