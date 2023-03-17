BCPAC

Fairy Tales on Ice will be presented next week at Bradford Area High School auditorium.

 Provided

When the audience arrives at the Bradford Area High School auditorium next week, they will be amazed how the stage has been transformed into an ice rink for Bradford Creative and Performing Art Center’s next event, Fairy Tales on Ice, to be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bradford High auditorium.

The show is presented by Ice Creative Entertainment and features Beauty and the Beast, in a Broadway-meets-ice-show for all ages, bringing live singing-international champion skaters, with a Cirque on Ice/ Broadway show style performance.

Tags

Local & Social