McKean and Potter counties are at their best fall colors until Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
In the weekly fall foliage report, four counties in the state are at their best now — McKean, Potter, Susquehanna and Wayne.
Other counties across the northern part of the state are approaching their best color, including Elk and Cameron counties. Most of the center and southern parts of the state are just starting to show the colors of autumn.
Cooler nights have brought a rush of color to northwestern Pennsylvania, according to the DCNR’s district manager at Cornplanter State Forest District. “Dominant shades so far have been yellows and golds, especially on locust, aspen and ash. Dogwoods are starting to show their crimson red color, mostly on outer leaves.
“A sunny, dry week is predicted which should encourage fall colors. Routes to consider for some early fall viewing are Route 59 near Kinzua and Route 6 east toward Coudersport,” the report read.
In Susquehannock State Forest, in Potter and McKean counties, the district manager said two hard frosts since the last report have accelerated the color change.
“The peak in the maple dominated forest of northern Potter and McKean counties is happening this week through the weekend of October 7-9,” the report read. “Beech, cherry and aspen have started to turn and will continue to add good color in some areas for about the next two weeks. Oaks should start changing soon and are expected to peak around October 22-29. Brilliant colors vary widely this year, probably because of the dry weather and near drought conditions this summer. Some hillsides are yellow and tan, and others are brilliant shades of yellow, orange and red.”
Recommended scenic drives include routes 6, 44, 49 and 449.
The Elk County service forester said colors in the northern parts of Elk and Cameron counties — northern hardwood forest — are changing fast. “Maples are showing nice color. The southern parts of Elk and Cameron counties (mostly oak forest) are not as vivid, except maples.”