Peak Leaf Time

Fall at Gilbert Reservoir. According to the experts, McKean County is at its peak for leaf color.

 Era photo by Daniella Langianese

McKean and Potter counties are at their best fall colors until Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

In the weekly fall foliage report, four counties in the state are at their best now — McKean, Potter, Susquehanna and Wayne.

