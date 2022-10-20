Mobile meth lab

In the photo are common items found throughout many homes. The combination, in the correct amount and order, with a little know-how, converts these items into the street drug methamphetamine, otherwise known as meth.

 Photo by Mandy Colosimo

The YMCA’s Century 21 after school program for kids hosted an awareness event Wednesday evening that really got the boys talking.

Speakers from PA-Thrive, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services (ADAS), and the Guidance Center talked with about 10 boys, in grades 6 to 8, as well as several adults about various topics including HIV and Hep C testing, safer sex, drug and alcohol use and misuse, how to report unsafe behaviors and where to report them, and friend-to-friend concerns.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos