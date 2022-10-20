The YMCA’s Century 21 after school program for kids hosted an awareness event Wednesday evening that really got the boys talking.
Speakers from PA-Thrive, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services (ADAS), and the Guidance Center talked with about 10 boys, in grades 6 to 8, as well as several adults about various topics including HIV and Hep C testing, safer sex, drug and alcohol use and misuse, how to report unsafe behaviors and where to report them, and friend-to-friend concerns.
Michael Gallina from the Guidance Center took the helm halfway through, and said, “these have been some really good discussions,” as he looked around the room at the young men.
The boys had asked questions of the speakers, and received honest, unvarnished answers. Some giggled, others chided them for doing so.
Mary Anne Polucci-Sherman, also of the Guidance Center, and Rachel Frisina of ADAS both stated that this age is the one to target. They were asking questions and Frisina said, “I hope some of the information from tonight sticks.”
If parents, caregivers, or children of any age would like more information about the organizations at the presentation contact: