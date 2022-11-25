UNIVERSITY PARK — Outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza, which struck Pennsylvania in early 2022, have continued into the fall. And that has prompted poultry experts in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences to emphasize, once again, the importance of sound biosecurity measures for owners of backyard and commercial flocks.

In Pennsylvania this year, avian flu outbreaks have impacted 25 commercial poultry flocks and nine backyard flocks, causing the loss of an estimated 4.4 million birds, with the latest detection reported Nov. 10 in Lehigh County.

