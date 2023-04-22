The beauty of Marilyn Horne’s voice has been shared with patrons of the Bradford museum and exhibit center for nearly six years. And for the next few weeks, the beauty of some of her remarkable costumes can be seen there as well.
On Wednesday, Matthew Hileman, director of the Marilyn Horne Museum and Exhibit Center, invited The Era behind the scenes as he was building the displays.
“This is a loan,” he explained, gesturing to the costumes. “These are all from Sarasota Opera.”
One of the costumes was originally made for Horne, while the others are replicas of costumes the world famous opera diva wore in performances.
All of the costumes are still in use, rented out by Sarasota Opera for use in productions. Or, in the case of the Horne Museum, to be put on display.
“This is all possible because of the Killians,” Hileman said, referring to Carol and Larry Killian, a couple who weren’t from the area, but fell in love with Bradford, with Pitt-Bradford and with the Horne Museum. “They actually donated the money for this exhibit. I’m going to be able to do quite a few of these over the next few years, and really use the opportunity to talk about it.
“It’s a way for me to tell the different opera stories, more rich stories.”
While Horne is the star of the show, the museum is about more than just her story.
“It’s about opera, the art of opera and all that is entailed in that,” Hileman said.
Taking The Era to the museum’s staging area, Hileman showed a rather plain, but regal costume on a 6-foot-tall mannequin.
“In the opera world when a costume is made for a premiere, the name goes on the tag and stays there forever,” Hileman explained, showing the tag inside the costume that said “Horne.”
“In this role, she plays a knight,” he said, gesturing to the costume. It’s a “trouser role,” where a woman would play a man. In fact, two of the costumes in the display are from the same role.
“This was made and designed for her for the Chicago Lyric Production in 1989,” Hileman said. “A very famous costume designer, Matthew Stennett, made this for her. We actually own the original drawings for this, they’re in the archives.”
Horne was 55 years old when she took on the role in Tancredi. Hileman described the dress rehearsal for the show, when Horne took the stage only to see that the other performers had large, elaborate costumes on, while hers was not as eye-catching. “She said ‘I look like nothing, I don’t stand out next to all these people.’ So the designer went back and designed this incredible creative (cape) that is awesome inside and out.”
He spread it out, in all its glory, across the floor behind the mannequin wearing it. Lions adorned the cape, all hand painted.
“It was all intended to be gigantic like that, so that she would have this awesome presence and be just as visible as the others.”
He reiterated that she was 55 when she performed in this show. “She’s out there performing for three-plus hours — make-up changes, costume changes, sword fights, choreography, all while wearing this 25-pound garment. You have to be an athlete to be in opera.”
Plus, Horne stands at just over five feet in height, so she wore 6-inch heels with the costume.
The second costume for the same role is a lovely maroon gown, trimmed in gold. Showing off the elaborate detail, Hileman pointed out that the costume was for stage performances, where the detail might not be seen, but just might cause a reflection or a sparkle to bring the character to even greater life for the audience. “It really sparks the imagination.”
The other two costumes in the display are simply breathtaking — one, an Incan king in a feathered gown adorned with two owls hidden along the sides, and with a striking headpiece, chestplate and jewels. The other is a gorgeous layered gown of lace with a robe and a lengthy train. Yet what catches the eye is the intricate headpiece, a more-than-20-pound vision of loops and whirls.
“When people are walking by and see it, this is always their favorite,” Hileman said with a laugh. Referring to the headpiece, he said, “I had to run a steel rod up through that form to support that head. It was easily 25 pounds.”
The train — “it’s seven or eight feet long when it’s stretched out to full length.”
“It’s dramatic. If that doesn’t catch your attention, I don’t know what will.”
Hileman said the exhibit will run until early or mid-June, when the costumes have to be returned. He does plan to do a costume exhibit again, but hopes to show ones in the museum’s collection. “I do have some of the original costumes,” he said. “They need a little bit of repair work, but then the plan is to do another show in the fall of four completely different productions.”
He added, “We have to keep it fresh. This is fun. I have some plans for next year to do some modifications in other parts of the museum as well, to keep people coming back.”
The grand opening of the costume exhibit is planned for April 30.