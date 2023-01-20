Justice Debra Todd

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania state Supreme Court Justice Debra Todd will be formally installed as chief justice in a ceremony today in a downtown Pittsburgh hotel.

The daughter of a steelworker who grew up in Ellwood City, Todd has been serving for months as the first woman to be the court’s top-ranking jurist. She administered the oath of office to Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro in Harrisburg on Tuesday.

