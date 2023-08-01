An Erie man is in McKean County Jail following arraignment Monday on charges stemming from an accident on West Warren Road in Bradford Township in which a 7-year-old boy was injured.
Kenneth Yeaney, 53, is charged with reckless endangerment, causing an accident involving death or injury while unlicensed (both second-degree misdemeanors) and failing to stop or render aid and several other summary offenses in connection with the Monday-afternoon incident.
Bradford Township Police were dispatched at approximately 5 p.m. Monday for a report of a collision between a go-kart-type ATV and a sedan near the intersection of Shep Run and West Warren roads.
According to the criminal complaint, police arrived to find the ATV at rest in the yard at 62 W. Warren Road and only the driver of the sedan on the scene, who alleged that Yeaney and his passenger “walked away” without providing required documentation or summoning police or EMS.
The driver told police he was driving west when the ATV, simultaneously traveling west in the eastbound lane, swerved and side-swiped his car causing moderate damage and injuring the boy in the ATV. According to the complaint, the juvenile passenger, who was neither secured nor wearing a helmet, was crying and holding his right abdominal area.
Police stated video was obtained showing the ATV “being driven in the opposing lane of traffic at a high rate of speed moments prior to the collision.” In the ensuing investigation, police allegedly found Yeaney’s license to be suspended for driving under the influence.
Yeaney allegedly admitted to operating the ATV, which police stated was neither registered nor insured.
Yeaney was arraigned late Monday before District Judge Richard Luther and remanded to jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in District Court on Aug. 10.