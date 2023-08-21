Dawann Simmons, 41, of Erie, is being charged with homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, driving while operator privileges suspended/revoked, driving without a license and reckless driving, according to Erie News Now.
The first accident occurred at the intersection of Route 20 and Brickyard Road around 12:47 p.m. A 53-year-old firefighter was attempting to direct traffic in the eastbound lanes of Route 20 when Simmons, traveling at a high rate of speed, hit him.
The Fuller Hose Co. volunteer firefighter, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, GoErie reported.
No one was seriously injured in the first accident.
Simmons was being held in the Erie County Prison on a $200,000 bond.
