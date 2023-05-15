Today marks the first Monday that The Bradford Era is produced in a digital-only format. The pages available via the e-edition are formatted news pages which can be accessed through www.bradfordera.com or on The Era’s app.
Readers should note that they have access to the usual pages and features through the e-edition — local news and sports, commentary, comics and puzzles, television listings and the weather.
As we noted last week in announcing the change for Mondays, the move of not printing and delivering our Monday edition while still bringing news and sports stories to Monday readers allows Bradford Publishing to maintain local coverage for the start of a new week. For anyone who has questions regarding the new Monday format, call The Era at (814) 368-3173.