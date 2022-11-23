We have come to that time of year to pause and reflect on all we have to be thankful for, on Thanksgiving and every day.
Each year, The Era’s staff pauses to reflect and give thanks. We are all thankful for our families, for our freedom, for our veterans and military who make freedom possible, and for our law enforcement and first responders who work everyday to keep us all safe and out of harm’s way. As journalists, we are thankful for the First Amendment, and for the Sunshine Act, and for our faithful readers.
Here’s a look at the little things that our staff cherish, and give thanks for, now and all year long.
I am thankful for my daughter’s snarky insights and late night laugh sessions; for my sister and her deadpan delivery of some seriously funny stuff; for two silly kitties who decided to make our house their home, and Sparks who lets us put costumes on him for giggles; for weekend multi-county thrift store trips with family; for my brother sending me pictures of his cat looking flat or his dog sitting like a person; for good friends, great friends and friends who have become family; for Vera Bradley purses (and a sister and daughter who appreciate them, too); for warm blankets, slippers, scarves, pashminas and anything else to keep me warm; for Era news and sports staff, who do a pretty amazing job on a daily basis, and who tell me when it’s time to medicate; and for the community and our readers, who believe in local journalism and support us while we perform an often-thankless but very important duty. — Assistant Managing Editor Marcie Schellhammer
First and foremost, I am thankful for my mom, Roxanne and daughter, Aisley — without them my life wouldn’t be an interesting melting pot of happiness, stress, beauty and love. I am thankful to still have time left to spend with my daddy, who taught me so much over the years. I am thankful for the many years I was able to spend with the elder generations of my family, including: my grandpa and grandmother, Frank and Esther, as well as all of the other honorable Langianese men and women, some Dorguzzi’s too. I am thankful for my grandma, Faith and my late grandpa, Arnold, who inspired me to explore my spirituality and find my higher power in this chaotic world, as well as my aunts, Belinda and Sandy, who are always there when I need them. I am also thankful for my other family, my work family, my editor Marcie who is an inspiration and is constantly motivating me to find the silver lining of even the worst situations. Our wizard of a layout staffer, Ashley — without whom, I would be lost — she may be younger than me, but she is a guru on the keyboard and has taught me so much. Then there are my sports boys, Jeffery and Hunter, who are always good for a giggle and meaningful conversations. And no one could forget Mandy, whose ridiculousness always keeps things entertaining under a tremendous workload. All in all though, I am just thankful to have woken up this morning. — Photographer/Reporter Daniella Langianese
Life for me has become more about being thankful for everyday moments, finding happiness in just being, and taking every chance to enjoy what I have. It is easy to get wrapped up in all that is going on sometimes. So, I take the time as often as I can to remember how thankful I am for my hubby and his unyielding support and love through all the crazy, and let him know I am looking forward to our next 30 years of life together. And, I am thankful for the quiet moments that I have to enjoy the little things in life like watching a single leaf fall, zig-zagging in the breeze, all the way to the ground or spying on the pair of cardinals who are never far from each other; they live in the bushes next to my house. Yet, at the same time, I am overjoyed to have all my kids and grandfurries home anytime of the year, and all the noise that comes with those days. I am thankful for the opportunity to have this kind of life, this is the good stuff they sing about. I am also thankful to The Era and Marcie in particular for letting me come back again. I love what I do in the newsroom, and love all the people I have met in the few months I have been back as a reporter. — Reporter Mandy Colosimo
This year has brought more to be thankful for than space allows. I am thankful for my colleagues at The Era — we are small but mighty, and I am proud of the work we produce together. I am thankful for the people and places this job has brought into my life. I am thankful for all those who have trusted me to share their stories, and for the opportunity to tell them. I am thankful for everyone who continues to support my career, especially family and friends. I am thankful for a community that has embraced me as much as I have it, and hope to continue shining a light on the dozens of people whose stories deserve to be told. — Jeff Uveino, assistant sports editor
I am thankful for the amazing opportunity to start my career with The Bradford Era. While I have only been here for just over a month, I am thankful to have such a tightly-knit community to start doing what I love; I am thankful for my coworkers, the various athletic departments, coaches and athletes for welcoming me and letting me experience some thrilling games and matches; for my supportive friends and family back in Connecticut and for all the choices I have made that brought me here. I am also thankful for Domino’s staying open past our deadline so I can get some dinner after work. — Hunter O. Lyle, sports reporter
I am thankful for sunny weather, trips to visit friends and family and cuddles from my kitty; for me and my family’s health, memories to remember and to be made, and my prized items that remind me of home that make homesickness a little more manageable. I’m thankful for movie nights, warm blankets, holiday decorations that make even the coldest of weather look cozy and my coworkers who keep me sane, even on the craziest of days. I have a lot to be thankful for. I have a new house, a new kitty and the best family a kid could ask for. As every year passes I realize more and more that I would be nowhere without their endless love and support and I am so thankful for them. I have and will continue to cherish and be thankful for every second I get to spend with them. — Ashley Steis, Paginator
I certainly give thanks every day for the health and well-being of my family and friends. And I consider myself lucky for every moment I get to spend in the Twin Tiers’ woods or beside its streams.
But I also give heartfelt thanks to the folks who are listed here. The staff at The Era work hard every day to keep bringing you the news — in a time when the news is more important than ever.
It’s not easy — and it can often be thankless — to work for a newspaper in 2022, but these people keep plugging along in telling stories and informing our communities. Thanks also to every member of The Era team in all departments, from circulation and advertising to the press room and the folks who deliver the bundles of papers to the post offices.
Finally, I give thanks for the readers who still “take the paper” and the businesses owners who recognize the value in advertising. As long as you are out there, we’ll continue to serve you.
To all, a Happy and safe Thanksgiving. — Jim Eckstrom, Executive Editor