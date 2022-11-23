We have come to that time of year to pause and reflect on all we have to be thankful for, on Thanksgiving and every day.

Each year, The Era’s staff pauses to reflect and give thanks. We are all thankful for our families, for our freedom, for our veterans and military who make freedom possible, and for our law enforcement and first responders who work everyday to keep us all safe and out of harm’s way. As journalists, we are thankful for the First Amendment, and for the Sunshine Act, and for our faithful readers.

