The state Department of Environmental Protection says Pennsylvania has to impose air-quality regulations on conventional oil and gas drilling before Dec. 16, or lose out on $800 million in federal highway funds.
It’s all because of the General Assembly and the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, according to the DEP. This regulation is necessary to meet federal guidelines, the DEP states, and wouldn’t be necessary if not for the General Assembly making a law that bifurcated regulations on unconventional and conventional sources.
A release late Tuesday afternoon stated that the Pennsylvania Environmental Quality Board will meet at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 to consider an emergency rule on volatile organic compounds (VOC) for existing conventional oil and gas sources. The proposed regulation mirrors a final-omitted regulation that the EQB adopted on Oct. 12, and that the Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) approved on Nov. 17.
However, the DEP release continued, on Nov. 14, “with less than half an hour’s notice, the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee held a meeting to discuss and vote on sending a letter to IRRC informing them that the committee disapproved the final-omitted regulation adopted by the EQB in October.”
That letter triggered a mandatory 14-day review period — beginning after the IRRC meeting on Nov. 17 — during which the regulation cannot be finalized. During that 14-day period, the committee may hold a meeting and vote on a disapproval resolution to stop the regulation.
If that review period ends after the end of the legislative session on Nov. 30, the period is suspended until the new session has convened.
“This process would extend into 2023, beyond the Dec. 16 deadline, and result in the Commonwealth losing hundreds of millions of dollars in federal highway funds,” the DEP release stated.
“We are considering this emergency rulemaking in an effort to comply with federal requirements and prevent sanctions that could cost Pennsylvania hundreds of millions of dollars in federal highway funds,” said DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh. “Due to the actions of the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, we have no choice but to consider this emergency certified rulemaking in order to comply with federal regulations.”
Rep. Marty Causer, R-Turtlepoint, didn’t believe the situation was as dire as the DEP made it seem.
“It’s just more of the same with Governor Wolf and the DEP,” Causer said. “They are constantly wanting to pile regulations on oil and gas producers.”
This time, the threat they are using is a withholding of federal funds. “What does this have to do with transportation funds?” Causer asked. “We have to push back.”
The legislator continued, saying if Wolf wants to “throw blame around,” throw it at the DEP. “His own agency tried to promulgate regulations for conventional and unconventional together, which is illegal. It’s his own department that’s breaking the law.”
When asked if he was concerned about the threat to withhold federal funds, Causer said he doesn’t believe they would follow through with it.
He added, too, that this is another instance of the DEP trying to act as lawmakers.
“They are always trying to bypass the legislature and do things by regulations, because it has the force and effect of law. That’s why we push back. Only elected officials should be making those decisions,” Causer said.
When asked what could happen next, if the DEP moves forward with the regulation, Causer said litigation is a possibility.
“What are the avenues, right now I don’t know,” he added. “I think we need to continue to push back against excessive regulations and against threats from the federal government.”
According to the DEP, under the federal Clean Air Act, Pennsylvania has until Dec. 16, to submit a State Implementation Plan, including a rulemaking covering VOC emissions for all required oil and gas sources, to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
If adopted by the EQB, the emergency regulation will go into effect upon notice or publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.