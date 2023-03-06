MOUNT JEWETT — Kinzua Bridge State Park’s Engineering Day was held last week, with a visit from high school students from around McKean County.
Numerous engineers from around the area were featured, as were some who traveled several hours to take part.
The event was held to help students make more informed career choices. It started with Kinzua Bridge State Park’s Environmental Educator, Holly Dzemyan’s idea of keeping with the park’s mission and the theme of engineering due to the marvelous structure – the Kinzua Bridge. The bridge when it was completed back in 1882, was the tallest and longest railroad bridge in the world. People called it an “Engineering Marvel” and some deemed it the “Eighth Wonder of the World.” It was built for freight trains to cross, but there were excursion trains that visited as well. The engineers played a very important part in the design and making of the Kinzua Bridge. The famous civil engineer Octave Chanute contributed as well.
The engineers visiting for the “Engineering Day” included a civil engineer, too – Chris Ernst of E&M engineering. There were also engineers from the fields of environmental, electrical, manufacturing and materials.
The day was very successful and student surveys reflected that.
For more information about the park, contact Kinzua Bridge State Park Complex Office at (814) 778-5467 or e-mail us at kinzuabridgesp@pa.gov. Visit DCNR’s website directly at www.dcnr.pa.gov.