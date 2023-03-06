Engineering day

Civil engineer Chris Ernst discusses some of his current projects with students. Ernst owns his own business: E & M Engineering and has had several students job shadow him to learn about civil engineering.

 Photo provided

MOUNT JEWETT — Kinzua Bridge State Park’s Engineering Day was held last week, with a visit from high school students from around McKean County.

Numerous engineers from around the area were featured, as were some who traveled several hours to take part.

