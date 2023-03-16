EMPORIUM — An Emporium woman has been charged with taking more than $80,000 from the lottery machine at the Fuel-On station where she was the store manager.

Jamie Lynn Schatz, 40, of 4277 Rich Valley Road, is charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and knowledge that property is proceeds of an illegal act, first-degree felonies; and seven counts each of theft by unlawful taking and of receiving stolen property, all third-degree felonies.

