Emporium

Emporium will be hosting participants in the Wilds are Working initiative this summer.

 Brian Reid

After a successful pilot program in 2022 for The Wilds Are Working: A Remote Lifestyle Experience, remote workers will have the chance to apply to test out living in two new communities for 2023 — Emporium and Warren.

Originally piloted in summer 2022 in the PA Wilds communities of Bellefonte and Kane, the initiative allows remote workers to live, work, volunteer, and explore all that the rural region has to offer. Participants could come from anywhere in the world, as long as they have a sense of adventure and the ability to work remotely.

