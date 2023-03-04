After a successful pilot program in 2022 for The Wilds Are Working: A Remote Lifestyle Experience, remote workers will have the chance to apply to test out living in two new communities for 2023 — Emporium and Warren.
Originally piloted in summer 2022 in the PA Wilds communities of Bellefonte and Kane, the initiative allows remote workers to live, work, volunteer, and explore all that the rural region has to offer. Participants could come from anywhere in the world, as long as they have a sense of adventure and the ability to work remotely.
Applications open on March 15 and are due by May 3.
Participants selected for Emporium will spend the month of July in the charming community, which means they will be able to enjoy Independence Day events, summer farmers markets and other gatherings.
Situated in the Allegheny National Forest & Surrounds landscape of the PA Wilds, Warren is a perfect location for avid hikers, and mountain bikers will enjoy the trails at Jakes Rocks. Participants selected for Warren will spend the month of August there, giving them the chance to enjoy late summer weather.
“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this program in Warren and Emporium for 2023,” said Abbi Peters, Chief Operations Officer at the PA Wilds Center. “This is an opportunity for tech and innovation workers who have the flexibility to ‘work from anywhere’ to explore the PA Wilds and find a community that provides a great quality of life. It’s also an opportunity for our region’s communities to look inward at all their great assets to ensure they’re properly positioned for the modern worker and traveler. We believe Warren and Emporium will each offer a very unique experience for the 2023 program.”
Lodging accommodations are covered for remote workers during the experience. In addition, the workers receive a living stipend which can only be spent at local businesses as a way to inject more dollars locally into the region throughout the initiative. The stipends are provided in the form of a digital gift card (Shop the PA Wilds gift card), only redeemable at participating businesses within the Wilds region.
Five participants will be accepted for each community, and they will be notified by May 15.
Applications will open for both communities on March 15 and will remain open until May 3, with applicants being able to select their interest in one or both of the communities. Applicants have the ability to bring their partners, families and even pets, if applicable. During the application process, individuals are expected to share information about their employment status, what makes them a good fit for the program, interests and hobbies, and a brief introduction video for the committee’s review.
Each community has a Community Lead Organization (CLO) spearheading the effort at the ground level. Warren County Chamber of Business & Industry is the CLO for Warren, and the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce & Artisan Center is the CLO for Emporium.
A final component of this initiative is a placemaking effort called “Picture Yourself Here.” This project enables the participating communities to choose whether to install inspirational window wraps in downtown storefronts or produce a marketing video to help people picture themselves there. The window wraps and the video ultimately help position the communities as part of the PA Wilds region while also building important connections between the downtowns and nearby outdoor spaces.
The plan is for two more communities to host remote workers in 2024.