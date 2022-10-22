An Emporium mother and son have been charged with attempted murder for allegedly beating the mother’s landlord nearly to death while he was trying to evict her.

Tanya Elizabeth McCurley, 59, of 210 W. 4th St., and her son, Donovan Jude McCurley, 31, of 3145 Rich Valley Road, were both charged with conspiracy to commit attempted murder and aggravated assault — serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, all first-degree felonies. Donovan McCurley is also charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault — serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, first-degree felonies.

