An Emporium man has been charged with kidnapping and raping a woman in Emporium on Sunday.
Larry Shepard, 55, of North Vine Street, is charged with rape by forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated assault with extreme indifference an kidnap to inflict injury or terror, all first-degree felonies; sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault without consent, second-degree felonies; unlawful restraint with serious bodily injury, a first-degree misdemeanor; and indecent assault without consent, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and false imprisonment, second-degree misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, at 4:34 a.m. on Sunday, Emporium-based state police were advised of a possible rape incident. Upon arrival at the victim’s residence, emergency responders found that the victim had visible injuries to her face, torso, arms and legs.
Police interviewed the victim and learned that the victim had been at a local establishment until 12:15 p.m. She went out to her car, got in, started it and Shepard opened the door, shoved her over the console, got in the driver’s seat and sped off at a high rate of speed. She attempted to get out of the vehicle, but he grabbed her and held her inside. When the vehicle slowed for a stop sign, she made another attempt, and ended up hanging partially outside the vehicle while Shepard kept driving, the complaint stated.
She got out of the car at one point, but he caught her and forced her back inside. He drove to her house, pushed her down a set of steps and then forced her into the house. Once inside, he ripped her clothing off and raped her, the complaint stated.
Police obtained video surveillance from businesses in the area of the establishment, which showed Shepard follow her out of the business, force his way into her vehicle and drive away. Police interviewed Shepard, who said he drove her home from the bar, but claimed the sex was consensual, the complaint stated.
Shepard was arraigned before District Judge James Martin in Johnsonburg, sent to Elk County Prison in lieu of $50,000, which was posted on Tuesday.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Barry Brown in Emporium on Feb. 2.