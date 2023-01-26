An Emporium man has been charged with kidnapping and raping a woman in Emporium on Sunday.

Larry Shepard, 55, of North Vine Street, is charged with rape by forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated assault with extreme indifference an kidnap to inflict injury or terror, all first-degree felonies; sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault without consent, second-degree felonies; unlawful restraint with serious bodily injury, a first-degree misdemeanor; and indecent assault without consent, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and false imprisonment, second-degree misdemeanors.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos