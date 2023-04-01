EMPORIUM — The Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library is excited to bring back Penn State Extension Elk County Master Gardener, Stephen Marconi, for Biology and Management of the Spotted Lanternfly.
The program will be held in the library multipurpose room on Friday, April 14 from 5 to 6 p.m.
Marconi will teach attendees how to identify a new invasive insect, the Spotted Lanternfly (SLF) in all its stages of development, which can be found now in Cameron County.
The SLF can affect homeowners as well as commercial growers. It is also important to everyone who travels to be aware of their hitchhiking abilities. Learn what you can do to prevent their spread! Register by calling library staff during regular hours at 814-486-8011.