EMPORIUM — Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library will host several upcoming programs and contests.
To celebrate September as Library Card Signup Month, everyone who registers for a new library card or updates an old library card can choose a free, new book from the prize wall.
A basket raffle with four themed options — The Bad Guys and Pokémon for young readers, The Summer I Turned Pretty for young adults and Dolly Parton for country fans — will help raise program funds. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and available until Oct. 6.
New in September, Story Hour added an afternoon session from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays for children ages 5 to 8. Each session will include a story, craft and light snack.
New to the library is a Young Adult Book Club for area youth ages 14 to 18. All participants must have a valid library card. Register through Saturday. The library has also reopened registration for their regular book club for adults. Anyone interested in registering for either book club should contact library staff register online at https://barbaramoscatobrownlibrary.org/library-programs/.
The library will bring back its Harry Potter Wizarding Days programs starting with an Herbology 101 class at 4:30 p.m. Monday as participants make their own mandrake root. Registration is required by calling the library at (814) 486-8011.
Registration, online or by phone, is open for the Dungeons & Dragons Club for ages 14 to 18. Registration will continue until Sept. 25 with the first session held at 4 p.m. Oct. 2. The library will provide all supplies, but space is limited.
Penn State Master Gardener Stephen Marconi will return with a seed-saving program at 5 p.m. Sept. 28. Marconi will discuss seed-saving practices and techniques for new and experienced gardeners. Call to register.
The Rick Riordan Mythology Scavenger Hunt set Sept. 30 will celebrate the release of the latest installment in the Percy Jackson series, “The Chalice of the Gods.” Participants will compete in teams to find all the clues around the library for a chance to win Rick Riordan books and gift cards. Registration is required.
In October, the library will host a Banned Books Contest in which everyone “caught” reading a banned book is registered to win an Amazon gift card. There will be a Wizarding Days potions class, Halloween events and more, while the Saturday Puzzle Swap returns Oct. 7.
For more information about these or any other programs, events or services, call or visit https://barbaramoscatobrownlibrary.org/.