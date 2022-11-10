Most veterans will tell you that when the World War I armistice was signed during the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, ”Church bells were rung, colliery buzzers sounded the glad tidings, and flags and streamers brought forth after years of obscurity.” Which is why more than 100 years later, church bells can still be heard ringing on Veterans Day at the 11th hour.
Veterans Day is not just for World War I veterans though, in fact the day is set aside annually to thank and honor all those who served honorably in the military, during wartime or peaceful times — whether they made the ultimate sacrifice, have retired or are still actively serving.
Although the surrounding area is full of heroic veterans, one veteran who has been on the tips of resident’s tongues as of late is Vietnam veteran and 5th Ward Bradford native James Keith Oxley. The construction of the new Elm Street Bridge completed near the end of October was officially dedicated to Oxley during a touching ceremony held Saturday, Nov. 5 in the morning.
Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 212 and American Legion Post 108, as well as neighbors, friends and family of Oxley sat side-by-side with members of the Bradford community for a short dedication ceremony.
“To be able to memorialize the City’s newest bridge, in the same neighborhood where Jim and I grew up in, is all too heart-warming,” said Ken DuBois, a childhood friend.
Oxley was born April 3, 1946, to Keith and Mary Oxley, graduated from Bradford High (lettering in both football and basketball) and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1966 to become a Navy Hospitalman.
Although Oxley was a member of the Navy, he served as a corpsman. A Navy Corpsman serves as medics during combat situations for Marines, since Marines do not have their own medics. Oxley “came to the green” (put on the green Marine uniform) when he was assigned to the 3rd Division, 2nd Battalion, 9th Marines, F Company for his July 15, 1967 deployment in Vietnam.
A Marine who served with “Doc” Oxley, as he referred to him, named Grady Herrald currently resides in Tennessee, said he “knew immediately he (Oxley) was a special kid.”
“I heard that a bridge near Bradford was going to be dedicated to the memory of Doc Oxley, and I can’t begin to tell you how much this means to me. He was a great guy and would have been one helluva family man, given the chance,” Herrald exclaimed. “The Marine he was trying to save that day had a bridge dedicated to his memory also just last year, he was from Franklin, Tenn.
“You could just tell that Doc had an amazing upbringing based on his impeccable character,” recalled Herrald. “We all knew that if we needed him, no matter the danger to himself, he would be there.”
On Nov. 30, 1967 during the battle of Quang Tri Province, Oxley lost his life at the tender age of 21, along with 16 other Marines (aged 18 to 22).
“The guy Doc (Oxley) was trying to help was our squad leader who had been hit in the leg, so Doc was called to help,” remembered Herrald. While Oxley was rendering aid to his fellow soldier he lost his life, providing the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom US residents still enjoy today.
Oxley’s heroic service to the United States earned him the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Navy Good Conduct Medal and the Navy Expeditionary Medal.
Oxley has also been memorialized on the Vietnam Memorial in Bradford’s Veterans Square, as well as the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
Oxley’s sacrifice may have happened nearly 55 years ago, but his memory and heroics remained on the mind of friends, neighbors and families for all of those years — Leading Bradford resident, Ken DuBois, to approach the Bradford City Council about the naming of the bridge back in August. He read a letter he had written to seek assistance with design and placement of sign brackets. At the September council meeting a motion was approved to name the James Keith Oxley Memorial Bridge.
“We offered signage and poles and our support to Ken,” said Long. “But, this entire thing wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for his hard work and dedication.”
“Jim and I both grew up on High Street in the 5th ward. Jim was four years older than I was, so I grew up really looking up to him,” explained DuBois of the importance and driving force behind his push for this dedication. “I remember one time I was out bouncing a hard rubber ball against a wall and Jim came out with a baseball and mitt and played catch with me for hours. That is the way everyone was in our neighborhood back in the 50s and 60s — if someone needed a hand, they got it.”
Present at Saturday’s ceremony in addition to Long, was American Legion Post 108 Commander Larry Ferris, VFW Post 212 Commander Rich Siffran and interim Mayor Tom Riel. Recently resigned Mayor James McDonald was present to read the bridge proclamation, he then offered framed copies of the official proclamation to Oxley’s siblings who were seated in the front row during the emotional service.
After the speaking portion had concluded the VFW Post 212 held a memorial dedication ceremony then the American Legion Post 108 Rifle Squad fired a salute and played Taps.
The newly constructed Elm Street Bridge which spans the East Branch Tunungwant Creek will now forever be recognized as the James Keith Oxley Memorial Bridge.