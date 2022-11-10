Most veterans will tell you that when the World War I armistice was signed during the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, ”Church bells were rung, colliery buzzers sounded the glad tidings, and flags and streamers brought forth after years of obscurity.” Which is why more than 100 years later, church bells can still be heard ringing on Veterans Day at the 11th hour.

Veterans Day is not just for World War I veterans though, in fact the day is set aside annually to thank and honor all those who served honorably in the military, during wartime or peaceful times — whether they made the ultimate sacrifice, have retired or are still actively serving.

