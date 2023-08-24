An Ellicottville, N.Y., man is in McKean County Jail for allegedly being caught in Foster Township with a stolen vehicle and suspected drugs.
Patrick Fuhr, 64, is charged with receiving stolen property, a third-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors; and several traffic summaries.
According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 20, Foster Township Police made contact with a vehicle at Sheetz with a license plate not belonging to the vehicle, and an identification number that came back as stolen out of New York state.
The officer smelled marijuana inside the vehicle, detained Fuhr and the passenger, who surrendered drug paraphernalia to police. A canine was requested to search the vehicle, and alerted on the vehicle. Numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a container with suspected methamphetamine were found in the vehicle, police said.
Fuhr was arraigned Aug. 21 and remanded to jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court today.