BENEZETTE — Among the free educational programs offered at the Elk Country Visitor Center each weekend will be a seminar on a popular outdoor activity in the area — shed antler hunting.
On Feb. 25, beginning at 2 p.m., Ben Porkolab, Keystone Elk Country Alliance conservation education coordinator, will present tips on shed hunting — including how, where and when to look for what he considers “treasures.”
Bull elk typically shed their antlers in March and April, with a few that don’t until the month of May, he said. Many people will start on their shed hunting adventures in March.
Whitetail deer shed their antlers earlier, typically in December/January, Porkolab said. It is more common, he noted, to see and find deer antlers than it is elk.
People get very excited about this activity, Porkolab said, preparing for it like one of their outdoor sporting activities. It is extremely popular in the elk country area.
Personally, Porkolab said he finds shed hunting to be relaxing, adventurous and a learning opportunity. It’s something that can be done alone, or alongside friends or family members.
“When I’m in the woods looking for antlers, I’m learning so much,” he said. “I’m able to see wildlife tracks, learn more about the wildlife species, see the tracks in the snow and the way wildlife moves.”
One can learn much more about nature and wildlife when there is still snow on the ground, he said. Shed hunting is free, and doesn’t require any equipment or licensing.
Throughout his adventures in the woods, Porkolab has also come across other interesting treasures, like old crosscut saws from lumber camps.
Attendees will learn how to scout the woods for whitetail and elk sheds, and effective methods on how to do so, as well as why antlers drop each year and where to hunt for them.
It can be a challenge to come across the antlers, Porkolab noted, so when one does, it’s like “finding treasure.” He will discuss how to “train the eyes” to search for them.
It depends on the person when it comes to what the shed hunter does with the antlers they find.
“I have hundreds of them at my house,” Porkolab said, adding that he makes other creations out of antlers, such as candle holders, wine racks, door handles and more.