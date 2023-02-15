Ben Porkolab

Ben Porkolab is the Keystone Elk Country Alliance conservation education coordinator.

 Provided

BENEZETTE — Among the free educational programs offered at the Elk Country Visitor Center each weekend will be a seminar on a popular outdoor activity in the area — shed antler hunting.

On Feb. 25, beginning at 2 p.m., Ben Porkolab, Keystone Elk Country Alliance conservation education coordinator, will present tips on shed hunting — including how, where and when to look for what he considers “treasures.”

