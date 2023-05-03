DUBOIS — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., announced the winners of the 2023 Artistic Discovery Congressional Art Competition.
Alana Pistner of Elk County Catholic High School was awarded fourth place in the competition. Her work was in Prisma colored pencils. Her teacher is Elizabeth Scacchitti.
There were a record 73 entries, which is one of the largest groups of students to participate in Pennsylvania’s Fifteenth Congressional District Art Competition.
The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for Members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have participated in the nationwide competition.
Winners are invited to attend a June reception in Washington, D.C.