ST. MARYS — The Elk County Community Recycling Center sees an uptick in drop-off items following the holiday season each year.
Coordinator Bekki Titchner said, perhaps obviously, the center receives a vast amount of wrapping paper around this time. People can also donate holiday boxes and cards.
“We also see a huge increase in plastic bottles and aluminum and steel cans after the holidays,” she noted.
The time period between Thanksgiving and Christmas tends to generate the most recyclables. People may not be aware that Christmas tree lights can go to the recycling center, Titchner added.
In addition, the ECCRC works closely with Premier Metal & Recycling Inc. in St. Marys for scrap management. If donated, the center can accept artificial Christmas trees, which will be turned over to Premier, Titchner said.
Some items that are not accepted include bows and ribbons, as well as wrapping paper that includes a layer of plastic.
This month, Titchner expects to start seeing old electronics come in, since people have likely replaced a television, tablet or other item throughout the holiday.
“We don’t see a surge in recyclables after any other holiday like we do in the fall and winter,” she said.
Once school is over, the ECCRC receives an abundance of notebooks, school papers and other classroom-related items.
Visit the Elk County Community Recycling Center on Facebook or call (814) 834-4866.