RIDGWAY — The Elk County Elections Office is preparing for the primary and general election in 2023 by beginning with a Candidate Night Informational meeting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 7 in Conference Room #2 at the Elk County Courthouse Annex Building, 300 Center St.

All registered Elk County residents seeking to run for an elected office are encouraged to attend the meeting. This will be the first opportunity for candidates to pick up their packets and petitions to run for an elected office in 2023. Every candidate will also receive a separate, easy reference guide to all important dates for the election in their packs.

