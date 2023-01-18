RIDGWAY — The Elk County Elections Office is preparing for the primary and general election in 2023 by beginning with a Candidate Night Informational meeting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 7 in Conference Room #2 at the Elk County Courthouse Annex Building, 300 Center St.
All registered Elk County residents seeking to run for an elected office are encouraged to attend the meeting. This will be the first opportunity for candidates to pick up their packets and petitions to run for an elected office in 2023. Every candidate will also receive a separate, easy reference guide to all important dates for the election in their packs.
The first day to begin circulating and to file nomination petitions is Tuesday, Feb. 14. The last day to circulate and file nomination petitions is March 7. Although, it is highly recommended filing paperwork before this deadline so that election officials have adequate time to look over this paperwork and help the candidates fix any errors that might have been made during the process. After the deadline, there is no availability to file again.
The day of “casting of the lots” for Primary ballot positions is 11 a.m. on March 14 in the Courthouse Annex, Conference Room #2. Candidates can attend or send a proxy to participate, or a member of the Election Board will “throw the die” for them.
The last date for candidates filing nomination petitions to withdraw is March 22 — this may be done at the Elections Office. The last day to register to vote before the Primary election is May 1 with the Elk County Municipal Primary to take place on May 16. The Municipal or General Election will be held on Nov. 7 in Elk County. Election results are generally available on the county website on the evening of the election.
A record of the meeting will be available beginning Wednesday, Feb. 8 on the Elk County website at co.elk.pa.us. The various offices to appear on this year’s ballot for the Primary will be boosted on the same county website in the coming days.
For Ridgway and Johnsonburg Boroughs and the City of St. Marys, the positions of Councilpersons are up for election. For the Ridgway, Johnsonburg and St. Marys School Districts, several School Director positions will be on the ballot, as will the Judge of Elections and Inspectors in each of Elk County’s 29 wards.
Interested individuals should contact the Elk County Elections/ Voter Registration Office at 300 Center Street in Ridgway via phone at (814) 776-5337, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
There is no charge to attend the Candidate Night Informational meeting and every one who is interested is encouraged to attend to make sure they understand the firm deadlines, petition signatures, and other associated rules when it comes to running for elected office in the Commonwealth.