RIDGWAY — At an October meeting, the Elk County Board of Commissioners designated Nov. 8 as “Parents as Teachers Day” in Elk County and recognized the Dickinson Center Inc. Parents as Teachers (DCI PAT) team’s service to the community.
The proclamation included the following statement, “Parents as Teachers through Dickinson Center Inc. in Elk County promotes the protective factors that keep families strong by increasing parent knowledge, providing early detection of developmental delays and health issues, preventing child abuse and neglect, meeting concrete needs, increasing children’s school readiness and school success, connecting families with each other, supporting families in achieving economic stability, promoting healthy children in healthy homes, and increasing family involvement and leadership in the community.”
Cortney Pahel, DCI PAT program director, stated, “Children are born into this world without directions. Our PAT team is here to help support families in Elk County with children 5 and under. We offer the families parent-child activities, parent handouts, screenings, group connections, and connect to resources.”
One parent enrolled in the programs noted that PAT is a great program to have a fresh set of eyes on a child’s development. An educator can provide activities to help develop skills a child might be lacking or give parents an idea on what you could work on next. They also inform parents of other programs and events in the area that you may not know about.
The DCI PAT program is available for any Elk County family with children 5 and under. The program is free and there is no income or developmental guidelines to enroll. DCI PAT is a Blue Ribbon Affiliate which means their program is providing the best quality services to families in the county. To register, call 814-834-2602. For more information, visit www.dickinsoncenter.org/pat.