Parents as Teachers day

From left are Elk County commissioners Matthew Quesenberry and Joseph Daghir with Cortney Pahel, DCI program director; and M. Fritz Lecker, commissioner.

 Photo provided

RIDGWAY — At an October meeting, the Elk County Board of Commissioners designated Nov. 8 as “Parents as Teachers Day” in Elk County and recognized the Dickinson Center Inc. Parents as Teachers (DCI PAT) team’s service to the community.

The proclamation included the following statement, “Parents as Teachers through Dickinson Center Inc. in Elk County promotes the protective factors that keep families strong by increasing parent knowledge, providing early detection of developmental delays and health issues, preventing child abuse and neglect, meeting concrete needs, increasing children’s school readiness and school success, connecting families with each other, supporting families in achieving economic stability, promoting healthy children in healthy homes, and increasing family involvement and leadership in the community.”

