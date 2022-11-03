RIDGWAY — The Elk County Council on the Arts, partnered with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, announced the addition of Janet VanEerden to the Arts in Education program as the newest teaching artist.

The Arts in Education program enriches arts experiences in the community through classes led by professional teaching artists. Classes provide the opportunity for participants to spark their creativity, offer education and insight into an artist’s craft, and provide hands-on experiences in arts creation. Arts in Education is meant for everyone of all ages and abilities to learn new skills or elevate existing talents.

