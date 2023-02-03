PITTSBURGH — The Writers Conference of Northern Appalachia (WCoNA) will host a Regional Writers Event in the metro-area of Pittsburgh, a city also called the “Paris of Appalachia,” at Robert Morris University, March 10 and 11.
Elk-County author Megan Schreiber-Carter will present about story-craft, on Saturday March 11, based on the unvarnished voices, homegrown characters, and illustrations in her “Mostly-True Short Stories” series. She’ll be reading scenes set in — the woods of Elk County, PA; the woods inside the D.C. beltway; and, the woods of West Virginia, Pittsburgh and the Middle Ages.
Workshop and presentation topics will include — Voice, Place, Marketing, History, Heritage, Fiction, Poetry and Memoir. Attendees include writers, publishers and others interested in creating and promoting a canon of Northern-Appalachian Writing. Saturday’s keynote speaker, Ben Moyer, is an Appalachian essayist and is Audubon Pennsylvania’s Conservation Communicator of the Year.
WCoNA defines Northern Appalachia as “the Appalachia counties of Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York and the northern portion of West Virginia.”
The event kicks off Friday evening with live entertainment, including open-mic readings. Attendees will be signing and selling books at the event’s book sale, held both days.
More information about the conference event may be found at www.wcona.com.
More information about Megan’s Mostly-True Short Stories may be found at www.megansdesk.net.