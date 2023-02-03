PITTSBURGH — The Writers Conference of Northern Appalachia (WCoNA) will host a Regional Writers Event in the metro-area of Pittsburgh, a city also called the “Paris of Appalachia,” at Robert Morris University, March 10 and 11.

Elk-County author Megan Schreiber-Carter will present about story-craft, on Saturday March 11, based on the unvarnished voices, homegrown characters, and illustrations in her “Mostly-True Short Stories” series. She’ll be reading scenes set in — the woods of Elk County, PA; the woods inside the D.C. beltway; and, the woods of West Virginia, Pittsburgh and the Middle Ages.

